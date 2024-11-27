Dallas weather: Wednesday temps break 119-year-old record

Temperatures in Dallas-Fort Worth set a record high on Wednesday.

The temperature at DFW Airport climbed to 83 degrees, breaking the record for November 27.

The previous high temperature for the date was 82 degrees, which was set in 1905.

Normal temperatures for Nov. 27 is about 63 degrees.

There will be a big temperature swing heading into Thanksgiving.

A cold front is moving through North Texas on Wednesday evening.

The temperatures will fall quickly overnight.

Wind chills are expected to be in the 30s on Thursday.

Thanksgiving Forecast

After the cold front moves through the area, we expect to see low temperatures and even a small chance of rain.

Temperatures will be in the low 40s early Thursday morning.

It will be windy and chilly for your turkey trot.

Temperatures will reach the low 50s.

7-Day Forecast

Temperatures are expected to fall into the low 30s for Black Friday.

Your holiday weekend should be dry with high temperatures in the low 60s and high 50s.

Our rain chances return by Tuesday or Wednesday next week.