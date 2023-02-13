The weather will be cloudy for most of the day Monday before things get more interesting overnight.

Some may see spotty showers on Monday, but the main batch of storms is expected to move in after midnight.

Expect to hear a few rumbles of thunder overnight.

Rain will stick around Tuesday morning until 7 or 8 a.m.

The system is also bringing high winds.

35-40 mile per hour winds are expected through noon Tuesday.

A wind advisory was issued from midnight until 6 p.m.

Skies will clear Tuesday afternoon and temperatures will jump from the 50s up into the 70s, so if you have outdoor plans for Valentine's Day it should be nice, but windy.

A system on Wednesday will bring gulf moisture back into North Texas.

From about 5 to 8 p.m. there could be storms in DFW, especially in the eastern part of the region.

There is a marginal risk of severe weather for DFW with a slight risk to the east.

On Thursday, things get cold! High temperatures will be in the 40s on Thursday with lows in the 30s.

Friday morning temperature will be below freezing before slowly warming up.

It will be a cool start to the weekend, before finishing a bit more mild.