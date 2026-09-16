4 Boyd High School students arrested in connection to hazing incident

The Brief The Boyd Police Department announced four Boyd High School students have been arrested in connection to a September 3 hazing incident. 17-year-old Chason Lee-Earl Tucker and 17-year-old Noah Davis have been charged with injury to a child causing bodily injury and unlawful restraint. The other two suspects are juveniles, and their names have not been released. The exact nature of the hazing incident is currently unknown.



A hazing incident at Boyd High School earlier this month has led to the arrest of four students.

Boyd hazing arrests

What we know:

On September 3, the Boyd Police Department responded to a criminal complaint about a hazing incident at Boyd High School.

The alleged incident took place in the field house at the high school.

Boyd PD's investigation led to the arrests of four students. Two of the students are juveniles, while 17-year-old Chason Lee-Earl Tucker and 17-year-old Noah Davis are being charged as adults.

Tucker and Davis are both facing charges of injury to a child causing bodily injury, a felony, and unlawful restraint.

Both have been booked into the Wise County Jail.

What we don't know:

We don't know the identity of the other two students arrested.

The nature of the hazing incident is unclear. FOX 4 has requested arrest documents from the Boyd Police Department.