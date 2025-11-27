Dallas Weather: Thanksgiving forecast is close to perfect!

The Brief Thanksgiving Day will be sunny and mild in North Texas, with light winds and a high around 60. Rain and thunderstorms are likely on Friday night and Saturday, but no severe weather or flood risk is expected. A strong cold front arrives Saturday night, making Sunday dry but chilly with a high in the upper 40s.



Happy Thanksgiving! It should be a nice day for turkey trotters and families who want to celebrate outdoors in North Texas on Thursday.

Thursday Forecast

A few lingering clouds will remain by sunrise on Thursday but will clear quickly by the time the local turkey trots kick off. The wind will stay light, perfect for runners!

Temperatures will then moderate back into the mid-50s by midday. The high on Thursday is about 60 with plenty of sun for the afternoon.

Overall, it should be a great day.

Friday Forecast

The next storm system approaches North Texas on Friday.

Clouds will roll in during the day with showers and storms likely at night. Temperatures will remain in the upper 50s or low 60s.

The chance of rain is about 50-60%. But no severe weather is expected, and there is also no flood risk. It will be just good old-fashioned rain and rumbles.

Weekend Forecast

The rain is expected to linger through at least midday on Saturday. The high for the day should be in the upper 60s, then temperatures will drop like a rock behind a strong cold front Saturday night.

Sunday will be dry but chilly with a low in the 30s and a high in the upper 40s.

The chilly air sticks around through early next week when another storm system moves into North Texas.

7-Day Forecast