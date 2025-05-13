Dallas Weather: Summer heat returns to Texas

The Brief North Texas could see its first 100-degree day of the year on Wednesday. Tuesday could also be record-breaking with highs in the mid-90s. Warm, muggy air and storm chances return to the forecast later in the week.



Ready or not, it will feel like summer in Texas by the end of the day. By Wednesday afternoon, heat records are expected to fall.

Tuesday Forecast

While Tuesday may start pleasantly, the sunny skies, dry air, and a south wind will quickly push temperatures up into the mid-90s.

Tuesday’s record is 95 degrees. We’ll be close to that in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Wednesday Forecast

Wednesday is definitely the hottest day of the week with possible triple-digit temperatures in DFW and our western counties.

The highs may be slightly lower and in the upper 90s east of DFW due to the more humid air.

But considering the record high for May 14 is 95 degrees, Wednesday is almost guaranteed to be a record-breaking day.

Thursday Forecast

Thursday will be "June-like," meaning more clouds and humidity with the return of a heat index.

Temperatures will actually be in the low 90s, but it will feel even hotter.

There is a chance for some isolated storms on Thursday afternoon.

7-Day Forecast

Storm chances increase on Friday, especially in our northern counties, with threats including wind and hail.

The weekend looks more seasonable with warm, muggy air typical for May. Scattered and possibly severe storms are possible in the afternoon and evening each day.