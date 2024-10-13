Dallas weather: Temperatures expected to climb near record high on Sunday

Sunday will see temperatures climb to near record highs in North Texas.

Sunny skies and a west-southwest wind will help push temperatures up to the mid 90s on Sunday.

The record high for Oct. 13 at DFW Airport is 97 degrees.

We will see multiple cold fronts this week to help drop temperatures.

The first is expected to arrive after sunset tonight.

The front should clear the area by Monday morning. Things won't be exceptionally cool, but we will wake up to temperatures in the 60s and even some 50s depending on where you live.

Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s on Monday, but it could be cooler if you live to the north.

On Tuesday, we will see temperatures climb again before we see a second stronger cold front on Tuesday night ,and we will get a real taste of fall.

On Wednesday, we will have lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s! Some people farther north and northeast will only see temperatures in the 60s.

7-Day Forecast

The taste of fall should linger into Thursday, with morning temperatures in the 40s to mid 50s and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

Things will begin to warm back up by the end of the week.

We are keeping an eye on the weekend, where we could see a storm system come out of the Rockies.

It could bring some much-needed rainfall to North Texas, or we could just see humidity and clouds.