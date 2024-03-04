Our first full week of March comes with a shot of severe storms.

Things will feel like spring at the start of the week, with humidity along with it.

Monday Forecast: Small Chance of Isolated Storms

The work/school week starts with temperatures all the way up into the 80s.

Clouds are expected to break up by the afternoon.

Moisture is streaming out of the gulf and it could bring an isolated storm.

There is a very small chance of an isolated storm, but our main storm risks are later this week.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of North Texas at a marginal risk of severe weather on Monday, but it is very, very marginal risk.

Tuesday Forecast: Low Storm Chances

A weak cold front will move into the area in the afternoon.

If you live to the east or northeast of the Metroplex you will have the highest chance of seeing a storm.

If the storms do form, they will be late in the day.

Wednesday Forecast: Low Storm Chances

Wednesday night is when we expect to see storms bubble up for more of North Texas.

Late in the day Wednesday, we have a 30 percent chance of storms.

Temperatures will drop into the 50s briefly.

Thursday Forecast: Strong to Severe Storm Chances

Thursday is our best chance of strong to severe storms, with large hail and even a possibility of a low tornado risk.

Keep an eye on our forecast to see if there are any changes as we get closer to Thursday.

7-Day Forecast

The storms from Thursday are expected to get out of our area on Friday morning.

High temperatures will be in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday and lows will be in the 40s over the weekend.

Remember to spring forward on Sunday morning.