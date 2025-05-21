Dallas weather: Storms expected Thursday, some could bring hail

The Brief North Texas faces a "slight risk" of strong to severe storms Thursday evening, mainly from 5-10 p.m. Threats include damaging winds and large hail. Memorial Day weekend also brings storm chances, particularly Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.



After a few days without rain, there is a potential for more storms in North Texas on Thursday.

There is a chance of some strong to severe storms tomorrow evening.

Thursday Forecast: Shot at storms

Timeline:

Most of the area will wake up to see temperatures in the upper 60s with partly sunny skies.

Some additional clouds will be around throughout the day, with high temperatures climbing near 90 degrees.

Tomorrow evening we expect to see rain coverage for about 40 to 50 percent of the area.

We expect storms will start crossing over the Red River as early as 2 or 3 p.m.

The storms will be in the northern part of our area from about 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. before moving into the Metroplex from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Why you should care:

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded most of North Texas from a marginal risk to a slight risk of severe weather.

That's a 2 on a 1 to 5 scale.

The two primary threats are damaging winds and large hail, but there is a low-end shot at an isolated tornado.

North Texas Memorial Day Weekend Forecast

Your Memorial Day weekend starts off quiet, but could end up stormy.

Storm chances ramp up in coverage as early as Sunday afternoon and continue into the overnight hours.

The storms will likely linger into Memorial Day morning.

We have rain coverage for about 30 to 40 percent of the area on Monday morning, but we will have to wait and see just how quickly we expect the storms to move out.

7-Day Forecast