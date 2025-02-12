Dallas Weather: Storms move out, freezing temps move in

North Texas is in for a rollercoaster of weather this week, with rain, sunshine, warm temperatures, freezing temperatures, and everything in between.

Wednesday Forecast

What we know:

Heavy rain and hail are moving out of the metroplex after overnight storms caused power outages across North Texas.

As the rain clears, freezing temperatures will settle in. It will stay chilly throughout the day, with overnight lows dropping below freezing. Temperatures will fall into the 20s, with wind chills in the teens.

Thursday Forecast

Thursday isn’t looking too pleasant. Low-level clouds in the morning could bring sleet and ice pellets.

The sun may peek through briefly in the afternoon, but highs will struggle to reach the low 40s. Another freeze is expected Thursday night into Friday morning.

Valentine's Day Weather in Dallas

A new weather system will help temperatures rebound into the 50s on Friday, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

There’s a slight chance of a few light showers during the day and into the evening.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday is shaping up to be the warmest day in a while, with highs in the 60s and 70s. However, another cold front will push through the metroplex later in the day.

A few showers are possible east of Dallas. Temperatures will drop quickly, falling into the 40s by sunset with winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Sunday morning will bring another freeze, with wind chills in the teens. However, it will be mostly sunny throughout the day before temperatures drop again Sunday night.

7-Day Forecast