Tarrant County reports 2 errors amid high early voting turnout

With more than 58,000 people casting a ballot on the first day of early voting in Tarrant County, county election officials are reminding voters to confirm their ballot selections before submitting the paper printout.

Of those 58,488, one voter reviewed their printed ballot and found it did not correctly reflect his choice for president. Election officials say the voter's original ballot was "spoiled" and the voter was allowed to re-mark their ballot.

Tarrant County’s voting system electronically marks a voter’s candidate selections and prints a final paper ballot for review before the ballot is cast.

"Tarrant County Elections has no reason to believe that votes are being switched by the voting system," elections officials stated in a news release on Tuesday.

A second error was identified on Monday. There was a labeling error for the office of "Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals" on the printed paper ballot. The candidates are being correctly displayed on the screen and the printed ballot. However, "Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals" is labeled as "Railroad Commissioner" on the paper ballot.

Election officials say this labeling error will not affect the results of either the Railroad Commissioner or the Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals race.

Both of these matters have been reported to the Texas Secretary of State’s Office, according to Tarrant County election officials.

Election officials declined to talk with FOX 4 about the turnout and the identified ballot issues.