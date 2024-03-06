North Texans will enjoy one more very pleasant day before storms and possible severe weather arrive.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, Wednesday will be sunny during the day with increasing clouds taking the temperatures into the 70s.

Storm chances begin Wednesday evening with a slight hail risk.

More showers and storms are possible Thursday through Friday morning, especially Thursday night.

Some storms may be strong to severe Thursday night with hail and wind risks.

The storms will move east Friday morning for a dry and slightly cooler weekend.

High temperatures will be in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday, with lows in the upper 30s and 40s.

