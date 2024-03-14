Dallas Weather: Storms with hail and high winds likely this afternoon

Thursday could be a stormy day for many people in North Texas with severe weather risks for some.

FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Evan Andrews said Thursday starts off warm, humid, and cloudy with a slight chance of spotty showers through the early afternoon.

MORE: Dallas-Fort Worth Weather

But after about 3 p.m., that could change.

"We’ll be looking at, ‘Will we break the cap?’ And that is an answer that I think is yes later today," Evan said.

A disturbance will move into North Texas Thursday afternoon with an increasing chance of storms.

The areas north and northeast of the Dallas – Fort Worth Metroplex will have a strong to severe risk profile with a chance for gusty winds and hail in the afternoon.

LIVE: Dallas-Fort Worth Radar

Thursday night, that area of risk expands to the Dallas – Fort Worth area.

"My number one concern based on the atmospheric setup is hail," Evan said. "The strongest storms – not all of them – some of these will contain hail stones of dimes or nickels. Others could be up to golf balls and that could cause some damage. So, we got to be careful once we get into the evening hours."

There is a low tornado risk north and northeast of the metroplex.

The severe weather risks weaken after midnight.

Cooler air follows on Friday and Saturday with rain showers expected in the middle of the day for both days.

Sunday should be dryer for St. Patrick’s Day, but there could be a shower or two.

Live Radar

7-Day Forecast