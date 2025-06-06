Dallas weather: Stormy, humid weekend brings flood threat

article

The Brief Multiple tornadoes swept through West Texas Thursday night, with at least one injury reported. North Texas can expect scattered showers and storms Friday, along with hot and humid conditions pushing heat indexes near 100 degrees. Increased storm chances, including risks for heavy rain, high winds, large hail, and flooding, are expected in DFW throughout the weekend.



Tornadoes swept through West Texas Thursday night, and North Texas can expect increased storm chances throughout the weekend. These hot, humid conditions are typical of early June.

Scattered storm chances over the next five days will keep flood risks alive across North Texas.

Friday Forecast

Today, the Dallas-Fort Worth area is on the fringe of storms as a system moves in from Oklahoma. While these are not expected to be severe, they could produce gusty winds and lightning, specifically near the Red River. Temperatures in the Metroplex will reach the low 90s with high dewpoints, pushing the heat index near 100 amid very humid air. There is also a risk of strong winds later Friday evening with additional storm chances.

Lubbock Tornadoes

National Weather Service survey teams are investigating sightings of multiple tornadoes in West Texas Thursday night. Sirens alerted residents in Lubbock to a tornado warning around 7:30 p.m. Storm chasers reported several tornadoes west of Lubbock, including one near Milton.

At least one injury has been reported.

Weekend Forecast for DFW

Saturday will have a complex forecast with 20% to 30% storm chances during the early morning hours in northern parts of Dallas-Fort Worth. Heat indexes will remain in the low 90s throughout the day. Saturday night may bring another disturbance late in the night and early Sunday morning, typically posing a risk of high winds and heavy rain with 30% to 40% coverage.

Sunday's temperatures will range from the 80s to 90s. The time frame from noon through the early evening hours is expected to be quiet. Initial storms in the late evening could bring chances of large hail, high winds (potentially reaching 65 mph), and a low tornado risk. Flooding is possible overnight Sunday and into early Monday morning.

7-Day Forecast

Monday is expected to be clear with low odds for more storms. Tuesday could bring additional showers and storms, though nothing severe is currently anticipated.