Another interesting day in the weather department after a humid, foggy start to the morning.

There is a storm risk for some and a heat risk for others on Wednesday.

The front that caused the storms on Tuesday is still stalled out just south of the Metroplex.

There will be some scattered showers and storms in the morning. The strongest could bring some hail, but the chances are lower than we have seen earlier this week.

There is a chance of more hail in the afternoon or evening, but the higher risk it to the east and southeast of the Metroplex.

The next thing we are watching is the heat!

Most of us will see temperatures in the 80s or 90s, but the counties to the south could have a heat index up to 105. A heat advisory has been issued for many southern counties.

Keep an eye on the FOX 4 WAPP. If any storms do develop we will send any watches and warnings right to your phone.

7-Day Forecast

Tomorrow should be quiet most of the day and will be very hot. There is a chance for storms to roll by during the evening hours.

Friday, temperatures will be around 100.

Saturday, there could be some storms and anything that develops in this kind of atmosphere would be capable of some hail and gusty winds.