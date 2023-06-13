More storms, some with hail, are possible again in North Texas Tuesday morning. But eventually, they’ll be replaced by the heat.

FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Evan Andrews said Tuesday begins with a Severe Thunderstorm Watch mainly for the areas north and northeast of the metroplex.

The storms once again include the risk of hail and some heavy rain.

Tuesday morning’s hailstones should be smaller than the golf ball and baseball-sized hailstones that have been slamming into roofs and smashing windows across the Dallas-Fort Worth area over the past few days.

The disturbance coming out of Oklahoma will quiet down mid to late morning. But the front that has been over our area for the past few days will still be hanging out all afternoon.

It will mean a divide in temperatures near 80 in the northern counties and around the mid-90s in the southern and southeastern counties.

With the area heating unevenly, there are still risks for a few more storms to pop up.

There’s one more good disturbance that will come out of Oklahoma overnight and into early Wednesday morning.

That means new showers, storms, and hail risks for the northern and northeastern counties on Wednesday.

Once that moves through, it should be a more mellow afternoon and North Texas will return to near-normal temperatures in the low 90s with lots of humidity.

A weak ridge of high pressure starts to build on Thursday. While there still may be an evening storm or two, temps will jump again. Highs will be well into the 90s with winds that could push the heat index closer to 105 and cause head advisories to be issued.

Later in the week, temperatures could easily crack 100 with heat advisories likely. A few storms are possible Saturday evening, but the heat is likely to stick around.

Temps near 100 will take us through Father's Day weekend and possibly into next week.

Stay cool!

