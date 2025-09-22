Dallas weather: Severe storms cause critical injury, damage ahead of unseasonably hot start to fall

article

The Brief Severe storms on Sunday night caused damage across North Texas, leaving at least one person in critical condition after several RVs were toppled in Denton County. While the calendar says it is fall, the region is set for one more round of hot, muggy weather today before a cold front moves in. The cold front is expected to bring a significant cool-down to North Texas by mid-week, with temperatures finally feeling more like fall.



It's the first day of fall for North Texas, but the reality for the next two days is more summer-like heat and humidity. A warm front will bring one more round of storms before a cold front arrives mid-week, bringing in cooler, more seasonal temperatures.

Monday Forecast

A final batch of morning storms and a warm front is expected Monday, with some heavy rain possible in the northern part of the Metroplex. After the morning storms exit the area, a hot and muggy afternoon is expected. The heat index will make it feel near 100 degrees with breezy south winds.

Damage From Storms in North Texas

After a stormy Sunday night, at least one person was hurt and damage was reported across North Texas.

In Denton County, at least one person is in critical condition after storms toppled several RVs. Two warehouses in Sanger, about 10 miles north of Denton, were also damaged.

Viewer video shows significant damage in Collin and Grayson counties after hail and strong winds swept through the area. Residents reported hail up to golf ball-sized, which broke windows and damaged backyards.

Tuesday Forecast

Tuesday will remain hot and humid. With dewpoints near 70 and temperatures in the 90s, the heat index will once again be near 100 degrees. Late in the day, a cold front will approach the Red River, bringing a risk for storms, some of which could be severe with high winds and hail. That risk will continue overnight for much of North Texas as the cold front moves south.

7-Day Forecast

A strong cold front will likely keep showers going into Wednesday morning, especially south of DFW. Cloud cover may not break up until the afternoon, so temperatures are expected to stay in the 70s for most of the day. Temps will then move into the low 80s late, finally bringing a feel of fall to the area. The cooler air will continue to filter in Thursday, with highs back close to the average of 86 degrees.

Friday looks to be the "pick" day of the week, as drier air takes over with mostly sunny skies. After a cool start, temperatures will finish in the mid-80s with low humidity. The drier air is expected to last into the weekend. Saturday will be another pleasant day with cool mornings and warm afternoons. Upper-level clouds may return Sunday ahead of a storm system southwest of the Metroplex, but moisture is expected to hold off until at least early next week.