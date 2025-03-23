Dallas weather: Some could see strong storms Sunday night

The Brief Parts of North Texas could see strong storms on Sunday night. Our southern counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 1 a.m. More of the area could see rain later this week.



A cold front is moving through North Texas and is bringing some strong storms on Sunday night.

Sunday Forecast: Storms to the southeast

Not everyone will see storms tonight, but the storms that do pop up could be on the strong side.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch was issued for our southern counties until 1 a.m.

A few storms have bubbled up already.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued in the Corsicana area until 7:30 p.m.

Hail and some gusty winds would be the main concern with the storms.

If you live near Corsicana, Athens and Palestine, be on the lookout for a storm or two this evening.

Any storms that do form will quickly move out and will turn mostly clear heading into the rest of tonight.

Live Radar

7-Day Forecast

The next few days should be nice, with temperatures climbing up to 90 on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, we could see some scattered showers and storms, mainly in the morning, into the middle parts of the day. We get a little break on Thursday and then Friday we expect another round of scattered showers and storms.