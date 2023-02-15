North Texas could see some severe weather on Wednesday night.

While most of the day will be windy and warm, there is a slight chance of hail and gusty winds from late in day to evening in DFW.

Winds will bring moisture up from the gulf to ignite the storms.

The storms will kick off northwest and west of Fort Worth at 4 or 5 p.m. As the storms move east The highest chance of severe weather would be 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the DFW area and north.

Hail up to the size of a half dollar is possible, but anything in the Metroplex would be smaller.

Supercells with a possibility of a tornado could even form north of the Red River.

Winds speeds will climb throughout the day on Wednesday and could reach 30+ mph in the overnight hours.

The storm system would move out of the area by midnight.

Wednesday will be the last spring-like day before a return to winter weather.

Temperatures will drop into the 40s and high 30s on Thursday with high winds.

Friday morning will start off below freezing before climbing into the high 50s.

Things will warm up for the weekend and high temperatures will be near 80 on Monday.