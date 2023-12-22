There are some lingering storms in the area Friday morning, but for the most part our first round of rain this week is done.

Much of the North Texas saw more than an inch of rain on Thursday.

The majority of Friday the weather should stay dry with the potential for temperatures touching 70 degrees, but more showers are right around the corner.

Rain returns to the forecast on Saturday.

You will wake up to a bit of patchy drizzle and then the rain will pick up.

By Saturday night, there will be more widespread showers and storms with 90 percent of the area expected to see some rain.

Localized flooding could be possible, but not likely.

Dallas-Fort Worth Christmas Eve Forecast

Christmas Eve is going to get off to a rainy start.

The storms from Saturday night will continue into Sunday morning.

The rain will stick around through Sunday afternoon before clearing out to the west.

By the time that system is out of our area, some parts of North Texas could see more than 2 inches of rain.

High temperatures will hit about 70 degrees, but temperatures will tumble once the rain moves out.

Dallas-Fort Worth Christmas Day Forecast

Things will be much cooler on Christmas Day.

High temperatures will be 55 degrees on Christmas Monday.

There is no shot at a white Christmas, but at least things will be a bit more seasonable than the temperatures we saw earlier this week!