Dallas weather: Risk for flooding ends soon, rain to taper off later

The Brief Flash flood warnings issued in parts of North Texas as heavy rain moves through. Gusty winds up to 40 mph and falling temps follow a strong cold front. More rain possible Tuesday; sunnier, warmer weather returns Sunday.



North Texas is receiving the southern end of a storm system, with risks for strong to severe storms tapering off later Saturday afternoon.

Severe weather risk to taper off

While the severe threat is limited, flooding is a possible concern. Multiple flash flood warnings are in effect for parts of Dallas, Collin, and Rockwall counties through late morning, with rainfall rates of 1–3 inches per hour.

Radar estimates show several inches of rain already fallen in some areas, increasing the risk of flooded roads.

Cold front moving through

A strong cold front is driving the system, bringing gusty north winds and rapidly falling temperatures. Wind gusts have reached 40 mph at DFW Airport and over 40 mph in parts of western North Texas. Sustained winds behind the front range from 15 to 25 mph.

Temperatures vary sharply across the region: 40s in western North Texas, around 50 in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and low 70s to the southeast. Readings will continue to drop through the day, likely holding in the 40s and 50s this afternoon.

When will the rain stop?

Steady rain continues through mid-morning as the front pushes east, followed by scattered showers and isolated thunder through the afternoon and evening. Conditions gradually improve overnight.

Saturday will be soggy, breezy, and cooler, with gradual clearing later in the day. Sunday looks much better—partly sunny, warmer, with highs in the 70s and only a slight chance of isolated showers south of the Metroplex.

Futurecast

Rain chances increase again Tuesday, with the potential for strong to severe storms. And don’t forget to set clocks forward one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday for daylight saving time.