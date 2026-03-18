Dallas weather: Record-breaking 95° heat set to bake North Texas this weekend

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The Brief North Texas is bracing for record-breaking "weather whiplash" this week as a summer-like heat wave pushes temperatures more than 20 degrees above average. Highs are forecast to skyrocket into the mid-90s by the weekend, potentially shattering March records while maintaining an elevated fire threat due to dry vegetation and low humidity. Meanwhile, AccuWeather warns that allergy triggers have reached extreme levels, with peak tree pollen and gusty winds creating hazardous conditions for sensitive residents.



Goodbye winter, hello summer. Get ready for a rapid transition as North Texas skips spring and moves directly into a summer-like pattern for the rest of the week.

Wednesday Forecast

Southwest winds will warm the region back into the mid-to-upper 70s Wednesday afternoon. However, residents should remain cautious as dry vegetation and low humidity keep an elevated fire threat in effect through the end of the week. Officials urge the public to avoid any outdoor activities that could spark a new fire.

7-Day Forecast

Unseasonably warm weather is heading toward North Texas, and the region could see record-breaking heat for March. High temperatures are expected to reach the 90s across the area, which is more than 20 degrees above the seasonal average.

Highs in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Saturday and Sunday are forecast to reach approximately 95. High pressure to the west will maintain these very warm and dry conditions through the weekend.

While mornings will start in the 60s, afternoons will quickly top out in the mid-90s. Relief arrives early next week as a weak front stalls Monday, eventually moving far enough south to help drop temperatures back into the 80s.

‘Extreme’ Allergy levels in DFW

Along with the heat, allergy sufferers should prepare for a difficult week. AccuWeather reports that tree pollen levels have reached the extreme range across North Texas, primarily driven by high concentrations of oak, elm and ash.

Also, dust and dander levels are listed as very high due to gusty winds. Experts recommend keeping windows closed and changing clothes after spending time outdoors to minimize exposure during this period of intense pollination.