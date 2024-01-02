Dallas weather: North Texas to see first round of rain this week on Tuesday

North Texans, grab your umbrellas.

Tuesday we will see our first round of rain this week.

Scattered showers are expected to move into North Texas this afternoon into evening before they quickly move out.

The southern parts of our area can expect to see some rain starting at about 3 p.m. before spreading across most of the rest of the area.

Heads up commuters, your evening drive home could be a wet one.

Once rain saturates our dry air, temperatures will drop several degrees.

The rain will stick around overnight, but it should be out of our area before the Wednesday morning drive.

Tuesday's system should bring about a quarter to a half an inch of rain, depending on the area.

WEATHER FORECAST

We will see a break in the wet weather on Wednesday and Thursday before another system brings scattered showers to our area.

Things should go back to rain-free for the weekend, before widespread rain next Monday.

All together, North Texas could see a total of one to two inches of rain by next Tuesday.

North Texas Radar

7-Day Forecast

Temperatures in North Texas should stay fairly consistent over the next few days with lows right around the average of 36 degrees and highs in the low 50s.

The high temperatures are slightly lower than average for this time of year.