Dallas weather: Rain and storm chances this weekend
DALLAS - Some early morning showers are contributing to a warm and muggy Saturday in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Rain chances increase later on Saturday and through the weekend.
While the rain and storms are not expected to be severe, some areas could see heavy rainfall with a risk of flooding.
A flood watch is in effect for the western part of North and Central Texas until 7 p.m. Sunday.
Saturday Forecast
Some quick, small showers may occur across the area on Saturday morning, but those are expected to clear out by later Saturday morning.
Saturday afternoon has the potential for heavier, scattered storms, but not a complete washout.
The potential for storms and heavier rain continues into Saturday night and some areas could see some gusty winds.
Dallas-Fort Worth Radar
Weekend forecast
Rain chances continue through the weekend and into Monday.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the National Weather Service and meteorologist Evan Andrews.