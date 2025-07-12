Expand / Collapse search

Dallas weather: Rain and storm chances this weekend

Published  July 12, 2025 9:02am CDT
The Brief

    • Scattered storms return to the area this weekend.
    • Areas north and west of the Metroplex are under a flood watch until 7 p.m. Sunday.
    • Rain chances continue through Monday

DALLAS - Some early morning showers are contributing to a warm and muggy Saturday in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Rain chances increase later on Saturday and through the weekend.

While the rain and storms are not expected to be severe, some areas could see heavy rainfall with a risk of flooding.

A flood watch is in effect for the western part of North and Central Texas until 7 p.m. Sunday.

Saturday Forecast

Rain chances across North Texas increase this weekend with the potential for heavy rainfall Saturday afternoon and night. FOX 4 meteorologist Evan Andrews has the details.

Some quick, small showers may occur across the area on Saturday morning, but those are expected to clear out by later Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon has the potential for heavier, scattered storms, but not a complete washout. 

The potential for storms and heavier rain continues into Saturday night and some areas could see some gusty winds.

Dallas-Fort Worth Radar

Weekend forecast

Rain chances continue through the weekend and into Monday.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the National Weather Service and meteorologist Evan Andrews.

