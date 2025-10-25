Expand / Collapse search

Dallas weather: Rain returns Saturday afternoon

Published  October 25, 2025 7:58am CDT
Dallas weather: Your Oct. 25 morning forecast

A quiet morning gives way to more rain in places Saturday afternoon. FOX 4 Meteorologist Kylie Capps has the details.

    • Saturday starts quiet with scattered rain and storm activity moving back into the area Saturday afternoon and evening.
    • Saturday's rain brings the potential for gusty winds and hail, especially south of DFW.
    • Following morning clouds and lingering eastern showers on Sunday, the weekend will conclude with clearing skies and pleasant fall temperatures in the 70s, leading into a milder start to the week with the coolest day expected on Wednesday.

DALLAS - A quiet Saturday morning will give way to scattered rain and some storm activity Saturday afternoon for parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The best chance for showers and storms will be Saturday afternoon and evening for areas to the south and west. Saturday's forecast leaves us with a slight risk of severe weather, with the biggest threats being small hail and gusty winds.

A flood watch for areas south of Interstate 20 and east of Interstate 35 has been extended until 10 p.m. Saturday.

Those showers and storms will give way to a dry Sunday though some showers could linger Sunday morning.

Milder temperatures in the 70s are expected Monday. Tuesday will be breezy with partly sunny skies. Cooler air will linger mid-week, with Wednesday projected to be the coolest day under sunny skies and lighter winds.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the National Weather Service.

