Dallas weather: Rain returns Saturday afternoon

A quiet Saturday morning will give way to scattered rain and some storm activity Saturday afternoon for parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The best chance for showers and storms will be Saturday afternoon and evening for areas to the south and west. Saturday's forecast leaves us with a slight risk of severe weather, with the biggest threats being small hail and gusty winds.

A flood watch for areas south of Interstate 20 and east of Interstate 35 has been extended until 10 p.m. Saturday.

Those showers and storms will give way to a dry Sunday though some showers could linger Sunday morning.

Milder temperatures in the 70s are expected Monday. Tuesday will be breezy with partly sunny skies. Cooler air will linger mid-week, with Wednesday projected to be the coolest day under sunny skies and lighter winds.

