Dallas weather: Rain and cooler temperatures take over this week

DFW residents are experiencing their first gray December day as cooler weather settles into the metroplex this week.

Temperatures will remain in the 50s today, with a round of morning showers kicking off the day. More rain is expected late morning and will continue into the mid-afternoon, particularly east of the metroplex.

After the rain ends, clouds will linger, keeping the cooler air in place. Winds will shift tonight, bringing overnight lows into the 30s and 40s.

Thursday will be a transitional day between weather systems, with some sunshine and highs in the 50s. Northern parts of DFW will see more sunshine, while southern areas will experience more cloud coverage.

By Friday night, temperatures will dip into the 30s, making sleet possible as showers develop. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s, with a slight chance of hail. Showers will cover about 30% of the area.

The weekend will stay chilly, with rain chances increasing to 50% on Saturday. While thunder is possible, severe storms are not expected. Highs will once again reach the 50s.

Sunday marks the end of this weather cycle, with rain likely from morning to noon. Temperatures will rise, reaching the 60s.