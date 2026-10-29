Dallas weather: Rain chances return to North Texas, but Halloween looks mostly dry

The Brief Expect mostly cloudy, warm and humid conditions today. Shower chances will increase this afternoon. A stronger storm system will begin moving through the area early next week,



A shift in the weather pattern is bringing several rounds of rain to North Texas over the next several days, though trick-or-treaters should still get a dry window for Halloween festivities on Saturday evening.

What we know:

Energy moving in from the Big Bend region is pushing thicker cloud cover and higher moisture across North Texas, creating mostly cloudy conditions.

Rain chances on Thursday sit at 20% across the metroplex, rising to 40% and 50% farther west and southwest through Thursday evening.

High temperatures on Thursday will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s by mid-to-late afternoon with light south-southeast winds between 5 and 10 mph.

Coverage expands on Friday afternoon, bringing higher chances for rain and possible non-severe thunderstorms ahead of the Friday evening commute.

7-Day Forecast

What's next:

Showers linger into the first half of Saturday before drying moves in from west to east by Saturday afternoon and evening, leaving favorable conditions for trick-or-treaters.

Sunday brings a full break from rainfall under continued cloudy skies.

A cold front approaching late Monday into Tuesday will bring higher chances for thunderstorms, with some stronger storms capable of producing gusty downburst winds, followed by cooler temperatures for the middle of next week.

Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth

FOX 4's weather team will monitor the timing of Saturday morning disturbances to confirm the exact clearing window for Saturday evening outdoor plans.

Rain chances ramp back up Monday afternoon and evening as the next cold front approaches the area.