Dallas Weather: Rain chances return to the forecast for Wednesday

The Brief High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s on Wednesday, with low storm chances bringing gusty winds, lightning, and small hail west and southwest of DFW. The NWS issued an Air Quality Alert through 6 p.m. due to atmospheric conditions favoring high levels of ozone pollution. Summer-like heat persists through the week, but better storm chances and cooler temperatures are expected to return by mid-next week.



Wednesday will be partly sunny and hot, but with some rain chances for parts of North Texas.

Wednesday Forecast

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Low storm chances exist west and southwest of Dallas-Fort Worth on Wednesday. Any storms that do develop will have gusty winds, lightning, and possibly small hail.

High temperatures stay in the low to mid 90s.

The National Weather Service has also issued an Air Quality Alert for most of North Texas through 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Atmospheric conditions will be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution.

7-Day Forecast

The summer-like warmth continues for the rest of the week, as high pressure builds back into North Texas.

As the ridge loses its grip, low storm chances return starting Sunday.

By Tuesday of next week, a stronger front heads our way. Better storm chances and "cooler" temperatures return in the middle of next week.

Hottest and Driest Summer

According to the NWS, 2026 is currently tied as the second-driest summer on record with 67 days of no measurable rain at DFW Airport.

It’s also tied as the fifth-hottest summer with 52 days of temperatures above 100 degrees.