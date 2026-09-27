Dallas weather: Pattern shift brings heavy rain, flood risk, and 80s temperatures to North Texas

The Brief Relief from North Texas' prolonged summer heat is expected this week as a tropical weather system brings lower temperatures and rain. Deep moisture connected to Pacific Hurricane Polo will bring heavy downpours and a 50% to 60% chance of rain Wednesday through Friday. Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches—with localized spots seeing up to 4 inches—raise concerns for potential flash flooding on dry soils.



Relief from the prolonged summer heat is finally on the horizon for North Texas, but it will arrive courtesy of a tropical system packing potential flood risks.

Is it going to rain in Dallas?

After starting the week with warm morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s and afternoon highs climbing quickly into the 90s, the weather pattern is slated to undergo a major shift by midweek.

Before the shift takes hold, residents heading out to the State Fair of Texas can expect a warm day with a low-end, isolated chance of rain—roughly 20% to 30% coverage—mostly concentrated to the west and northwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. While widespread activity is not expected early in the week, a few morning pop-up showers, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and small hail cannot be ruled out.

Live Radar

Tropical moisture in Texas

A dramatic pattern change arrives Wednesday through Friday as a weakening high-pressure system dips south and opens the door for rich tropical moisture. That moisture is being funneled directly from Hurricane Polo—currently spinning over the Pacific and tracking toward Baja California—and is being pushed inland by a sprawling upper-air trough.

We are tracking a 50% to 60% chance of consecutive days of heavy rainfall from Wednesday onward, raising concerns for multiple rounds of heavy downpours and potential flooding, particularly given how dry regional soils have been. Widespread rainfall accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected across the region, with isolated totals reaching 2 to 4 inches or higher.

The heavy rain and cloud cover will finally break the region's streak of 90-degree days. Afternoon highs are expected to slip into the low 90s by Wednesday, before dropping squarely into the 80s on Thursday and Friday. Morning lows will follow suit, sliding from the mid-70s down into the comfortable upper 60s by the end of the work week.

7-Day Forecast