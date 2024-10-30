Dallas Weather: Will it rain on Halloween?

The Brief Storms with mainly high winds should develop overnight overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. The skies will clear during the day on Thursday, making for a nice day. It will be dry with temps in the 60s in time for trick-or-treating on Halloween night.



Storms and cooler temperatures are finally in the forecast for the Dallas-Fort Worth area. But what does that mean for Halloween?

According to FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Evan Andrews, the warm and muggy air is sticking around for one more day. It will also be overcast for most of Wednesday.

Outside a few passing showers on Wednesday morning, the main chances for rain develop overnight.

Storms will ramp up northwest of the metroplex around midnight. Those have the highest severe potential, with wind damage being the biggest threat.

The line of storms will begin to break up in the DFW area early Thursday morning.

The sun will return on Thursday for a very nice day in the 70s.

Trick-or-treating also looks to be nice and in the 60s on Halloween night. Enjoy!

The next chance for rain returns to the forecast on Saturday.