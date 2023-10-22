We have an active weather pattern this week in North Texas.

A few different systems are expected to impact us.

First, let's talk temperatures.

The blast of cool fall weather will disappear this week.

High temperatures will be in the low 80s for the entire work week.

There could se some sprinkles Sunday evening into Sunday night and rain south of I-20 on Monday afternoon.

A pretty dynamic upper-level low pressure system will provide us with showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The bulk of the rain will happen to the north and west.

For most of the week rain chances are low, meaning you could see nothing at all.

The rain chances are highest on Thursday morning at 50%.