Dallas Weather: Rain, colder temps coming soon

The Brief Rain and possible thunderstorms are expected Friday night and throughout Saturday, with threats including lightning and small hail. The coldest air of the season arrives Sunday, dropping wind chills into the teens and 20s in the morning. The cold snap will stick around for several days, lasting until the middle of next week.



Changes are on the way after a quiet Thanksgiving Day.

Showers and rumbles move in on Friday night, followed by a much stronger front and the coldest air of the season by Sunday.

Friday Forecast

Friday will be slightly cooler with a high in the upper 50s.

The skies will turn gray by the afternoon, and a few showers are possible, especially in the western parts of North Texas.

The showers and rumbles spread on Friday night. Coverage is about 50% overnight.

Saturday Forecast

The rain lingers into Saturday morning. And by Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening, the forecast calls for another round of rain with possible thunderstorms.

Lighting, gusty winds, and small hail are the greatest threats.

Those storms are coming with a cold front that’s bringing the coldest air of the season so far.

Sunday Forecast

By Sunday morning, wind chills will be in the teens and 20s with high temperatures expected in the low to mid-40s.

The colder air sticks around until the middle of next week.

7-Day Forecast