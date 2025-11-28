Dallas Weather: Rain, colder temps coming soon
DALLAS - Changes are on the way after a quiet Thanksgiving Day.
Showers and rumbles move in on Friday night, followed by a much stronger front and the coldest air of the season by Sunday.
Friday Forecast
Friday will be slightly cooler with a high in the upper 50s.
The skies will turn gray by the afternoon, and a few showers are possible, especially in the western parts of North Texas.
The showers and rumbles spread on Friday night. Coverage is about 50% overnight.
Saturday Forecast
The rain lingers into Saturday morning. And by Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening, the forecast calls for another round of rain with possible thunderstorms.
Lighting, gusty winds, and small hail are the greatest threats.
Those storms are coming with a cold front that’s bringing the coldest air of the season so far.
Sunday Forecast
By Sunday morning, wind chills will be in the teens and 20s with high temperatures expected in the low to mid-40s.
The colder air sticks around until the middle of next week.
7-Day Forecast
The Source: The information in this story comes from the FOX 4 Weather team.