Dallas Weather: Rain chances return to the forecast

Parts of North Texas could see rain and scattered storms on Thursday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Young, Jack, Stephens, and Palo Pinto counties until 2:15 p.m.

Storms in those areas northwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex are capable of producing up to quarter-sized hail, according to the National Weather Service.

Inside the Metroplex, FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Kylie Capps said the radar is only showing a few spotty showers near Fort Worth. But that could change as the afternoon wears on.

"I do expect scattered showers and rumbles to continue to ramp up in coverage, especially the farther west and southwest that you live," she said.

Some marginally severe storms with possible wind gusts and hail are also possible later in the afternoon and evening.

More widespread rain chances are possible on Friday evening.

The weekend looks dry with highs in the lower to mid-70s.