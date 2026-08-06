Dallas weather: North Texas heat wave and dry conditions fuel wildfire threat

The Brief Dallas-Fort Worth faces its fourth straight day of 100+ degree temperatures, with highs reaching 101°F Thursday and heat index values up to 104°F. Dry ground conditions and declining rainfall totals continue to spark new blazes, including active fires in Archer City and near Olney. Rain chances remain capped at 10%–20% mostly east and north of the Metroplex, with hot, dry weather forecast to linger into next week.



Sweltering heat and persistent dry conditions continue to grip the Dallas-Fort Worth region, raising wildland fire concerns as forecasters warn of minimal relief over the coming week.

Triple-digit heat persists

High temperatures in the Metroplex are expected to hit 101 degrees Thursday, marking the fourth consecutive day of triple-digit heat. While current readings remain below the area record of 109 degrees, heat index values are projected to reach up to 104 degrees during peak afternoon hours.

The sustained heat arrives alongside growing precipitation deficits across North Texas. Rainfall totals at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and in Fort Worth continue to slip further behind annual averages. At Dallas Love Field, a 3-inch rainfall surplus recorded in June has diminished to 1.25 inches.

We're definitely going in the wrong direction and the forecast over this next week is not going to help much.

Although a weak ridge of high pressure maintaining the heat dome may allow isolated pop-up showers, widespread rainfall remains unlikely. Rain chances are capped at 10% to 20%, primarily restricted to areas east of the Interstate 35 corridor and north of Interstate 20, including Paris and Sulphur Springs. Most of the Metroplex is expected to remain completely dry through the weekend.

Fire danger remains high

The dry ground conditions continue to complicate regional firefighting efforts. Fire crews made notable progress Wednesday, fully containing the Bear Hollow fire and bringing the Sleepy Fire in Palo Pinto County to 90% containment. However, firefighters are actively working to control two newly developed blazes: the Blue Jay and Cardinal fires, located in Archer City and northeast of Olney.

Despite moderate wind speeds of 10 to 15 mph and rising Gulf moisture, low fuel moisture leaves the region vulnerable to additional ignitions.

Residents are urged to exercise extreme caution with outdoor ignition sources, including discarded cigarettes and equipment that could spark dry grass, as upper 90s and low triple-digit temperatures persist into next week.

7-Day Forecast