More storms are coming to North Texas on Monday and Tuesday, and a small chance of severe weather is coming with it.

Temperatures will be warm on Monday with temperatures up in the 90s in some areas, mostly to the west.

The highest chance of storms will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday.

If a storm does pop there is a chance it could bring hail and wind.

The risk of severe weather is only considered "marginal" or a 1 on the 1-5 scale.

Tuesday there is an even higher risk of severe weather, especially to the east.

If storms form on Tuesday it will be late in the day. Those storms have a risk of hail, damaging wind and even a tornado.

7-Day Forecast

Things are expected to dry out on Wednesday, before a small chance of rain on Thursday (to the southeast), Friday and Saturday.

High temperatures are expected to be in the 60s and low 70s for most of the week.

Easter Forecast

Easter Sunday is looking good for all of your egg hunts and activities.

There is a high temperature of 79 degrees on Sunday with partly cloudy skies.