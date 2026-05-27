Dallas Weather: More showers and storms in the forecast
DALLAS - After a stormy night, the rain is shifting eastward. But more showers and storms are in the forecast for North Texas.
Wednesday Forecast
According to the FOX 4 Weather team, the lingering rain will begin moving east out of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex on Wednesday morning.
However, more pop-up showers and storms are expected on Wednesday afternoon.
Highs will climb into the low 80s throughout the day.
Thursday Forecast
As Wednesday’s disturbance lifts northeast, wrap-around moisture could bring a few more showers and storms by Thursday morning.
Daytime heating then develops more storms on Thursday afternoon.
Highs will climb back into the mid-80s on Thursday.
7-Day Forecast
The overall weather pattern remains active, with more disturbances for the weekend into early next week.
Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to upper 80s.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the National Weather Service and the FOX 4 Weather team.