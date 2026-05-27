Dallas Weather: More showers and storms in the forecast

The Brief Lingering morning rain is moving east of North Texas, but scattered pop-up showers and storms are expected to return Wednesday afternoon. The active weather pattern continues on Thursday and into the weekend, with daily storm chances. Temperatures will be in the 80s for the remainder of the week.



After a stormy night, the rain is shifting eastward. But more showers and storms are in the forecast for North Texas.

Wednesday Forecast

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, the lingering rain will begin moving east out of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex on Wednesday morning.

However, more pop-up showers and storms are expected on Wednesday afternoon.

Highs will climb into the low 80s throughout the day.

Thursday Forecast

As Wednesday’s disturbance lifts northeast, wrap-around moisture could bring a few more showers and storms by Thursday morning.

Daytime heating then develops more storms on Thursday afternoon.

Highs will climb back into the mid-80s on Thursday.

7-Day Forecast

The overall weather pattern remains active, with more disturbances for the weekend into early next week.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to upper 80s.