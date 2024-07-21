Dallas weather: More rain expected Sunday, chances stick around through the week

Many people in North Texas saw rain on Sunday morning, and we expect to see more throughout the week.

On Sunday morning, there will be areas with showers, a bit of thunder and some heavy downpours.

There should be a break in the clouds and the temperatures will climb up close to 90 before a cold front arrives Sunday afternoon into the evening.

That will bring more scattered storms with some heavier downpours.

Not everyone will see rain. We have the coverage at about 40 percent of our area.

Monday we could also see rain. We will have plenty of clouds and humidity, but temperatures should stay in the 80s for most. Rain chances will be highest south of I-20. Areas to the north may not get much, with the overall coverage at 50-60 percent.

On Tuesday, we expect to see another disturbance move into the area. Highs are expected to be in the upper 80s and 30 to 40 percent of us could see rain.

Temperatures are expected to get back to the 90s by the middle of the week and we should see a bit more sun. We still have some lower rain chances on Wednesday and Thursday, mostly in the afternoon to evening.

Highs are expected to get back to normal as we head into August, but we could go the rest of July without seeing the triple-digits.

For the year, we have seen more than 7 inches of rain over the average.