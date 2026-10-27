Dallas Weather: Mid-week looks mostly dry before weekend rain

The Brief Light Tuesday morning showers will clear out for a warm, partly sunny afternoon in the low 80s. Trick-or-treating on Thursday evening looks largely dry for the Metroplex, with rain chances starting late in western counties. Friday and Saturday bring the highest rain coverage, followed by a stronger cold front early next week.



Halloween Forecast and Weekend Rain

What we know:

Rain chances will remain low through the middle of the week.

Precipitation chances will begin late in the day on Thursday, primarily affecting western counties.

The most significant opportunity for rain arrives Friday afternoon and evening, continuing into Saturday. About half of the region is expected to see rainfall during this timeframe.

High temperatures will drop into the 70s by Saturday.

7-Day Forecast

Current conditions and mid-week outlook

By the numbers:

Tuesday morning brought a gloomy start with a 10% chance of rain for the morning commute. The disturbance produced light showers primarily in eastern and northeastern counties, including Paris and Greenville.

Spotty precipitation also fell south of the Metroplex near Corsicana, Kaufman, Hubbard, and Waco.

Morning temperatures started a couple of degrees warmer than Monday.

Granbury saw temperatures in the upper 50s, McKinney sat at 60 degrees, and Denton and Fort Worth recorded 63 degrees.

The morning clouds will move east, leaving partly sunny skies for Tuesday afternoon. Winds will blow between 6 and 12 mph, and high temperatures will reach the low 80s with tolerable humidity levels.

Wednesday will remain dry.

Morning temperatures will range from the mid-50s to the mid-60s. The afternoon will feature sunny skies, a steady south breeze, and high temperatures easily reaching the low 80s.

Radar: Dallas Fort Worth

When does Daylight Savings Time end?

What's next:

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend on Nov. 1, meaning North Texans will fall back one hour.