Dallas weather: Memorial Day rain chances stick around

The Brief After a stormy start to Saturday, the Metroplex will start to dry out before rain chances return later this afternoon and evening. A chance for afternoon storms will stick around for Sunday and Monday.



After a stormy start to Saturday, North Texas will start to dry out for the rest of the morning and into the afternoon.

Memorial Day weekend forecast

North Texas will see some sunshine Saturday as temperatures climb into the 80s.

Rain and storm chances return to the Metroplex late Saturday afternoon and into the evening. Storm chances remain higher in areas south and east of the Metroplex where moisture levels are higher.

On Sunday, there's another chance for afternoon storms and showers. Those afternoon rain chances will stick around for Memorial Day.

LIVE Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth

7-Day forecast