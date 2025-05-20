Dallas weather: Storm risk moves out, sunshine and clear skies return

article

The Brief Storm threats are over as a cold front pushes through North Texas. Sunny skies and dry air return, with highs in the 80s and 90s this week. Slight rain chances come back on Thursday and Sunday, but most days this week look warm and mostly clear.



It’s time for a change! After several days of severe weather, storm risks have moved out of North Texas. Dry air and sunshine are moving in, bringing a beautiful and warm week ahead.

Tuesday Forecast

After four straight days of storm threats, North Texas finally gets a break. A cold front is moving through the area this morning, dropping dew points into the 50s. Expect sunny skies and seasonable May temperatures—making Tuesday the pick day of the week.

Tuesday night will be clear and calm with light winds. Some areas across the Metroplex could see overnight lows dip into the 50s heading into early Wednesday morning.

7-Day Forecast

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with dry air and a south wind pushing highs into the upper 80s to low 90s. It’ll feel a bit toasty in the afternoon.

Thursday brings another cold front, introducing slightly more humid air and a low chance for morning showers. Temperatures will rise later in the day, and a few evening storms are possible—some with marginal hail and gusty winds.

Friday will be mostly dry and warm, with highs near 90 and no rain in the forecast.

Saturday stays hot with highs in the low 90s and dew points near 70, making it feel more humid.

Sunday will also be warm and muggy. Another front is expected to move in, bringing a chance of evening storms and showers.

Memorial Day could be on the cooler side, depending on how long cloud cover sticks around.