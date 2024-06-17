Spring is coming to an end this week and North Texas is sending out the season with a chance of some showers.

This week we will see less heat, more humidity and plenty of clouds due to deep tropical moisture coming from the Gulf of Mexico.

Monday Forecast: Rain chances south and east

Monday will be on the sunny side, with temperatures reaching the low 90s.

You can expect to feel a strong breeze and higher dewpoints.

The heat index will be in the mid to upper 90s for most of North Texas.

Our shot at showers will be near noon into the afternoon and evening hours, especially for areas south and east of Dallas.

Most of the Metroplex won't see rain at all.

Tuesday & Wednesday Forecast: Cloudy with a shot at rain

There is no guarantee we will get a storm on Tuesday, but there's enough lift from a trough of low pressure swinging in that shower coverage should rise.

Tuesday we expect rain chances to be about 20% with higher coverage for the south and east.

Wednesday will be our best chance to see rain because it is when the lift will be strongest.

Both days will be muggy and cloudy.

Summer officially begins on Thursday.

Any rain that is sticking around to the west on Thursday will quickly move out of the area.

A ridge of high pressure will move in for the weekend, sending temperatures climbing.

We will see highs in the high 90s this weekend.

Welcome back summer!