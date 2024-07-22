Dallas Weather: Lower temps, rain chances continue through the week

The unusually cool and wet summer pattern continues this week with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and daily rain chances.

After scattered downpours Monday morning, a weak front will eventually shift south, putting the highest rain chances in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and south.

With all the clouds, Monday's high temperatures will remain in the 80s for the most part (with humidity).

The overall pattern of "northwest flow" will continue for the bulk of the week, leaving temperatures below average for a while.

The other question is how much lift we get to produce showers and storms. It appears that starting tomorrow, the brunt of the lift will shift east and south of the Metroplex. That leaves the highest rain chances each day in those areas.

We can still get a shower or storm elsewhere (due to high moisture and heating) but coverage will be lower. That's why we have lower rain chances each day in the forecast.

Highs look to stay closer to 90 through Wednesday and then into the low 90s later this week. Nothing higher!

Incidentally, this week starting Tuesday, the average high jumps to 97 and stays there through mid-August. That means it's usually the hottest days of the summer — but not this time!

There are signs that by next week, we'll start to heat back up as we move into August.

Also, as we get closer to the weekend, there are indications that the pattern will slowly back up and increase shower coverage a bit on Saturday.

Enjoy the odd week ahead!