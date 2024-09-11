Dallas weather: Moisture from Hurricane Francine could bring rain to North Texas

Some North Texans could see some rain on Wednesday because of Hurricane Francine.

The hurricane is set to make landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday. While the storm is miles away, the moisture in the air from Francine could bring some showers.

The best chances for the rain are out to the east of the DFW Metroplex.

We will also see a big difference in the temperatures depending on where you live.

Areas west of Fort Worth will be drier and hotter, around 90 degrees. To the east temperatures will be closer to 90.

7-Day Forecast

As Francine makes landfall and weakens to the east we'll start to dry our air mass starting on Thursday.

By Friday and into the weekend we will be in-between the flow from Francine and a storm system in the Rockies which will cause a ridge of high pressure to nose back into Texas.

That means hotter weather for us in North Texas.

On Saturday the highs will be in the upper 90s and the heat index will be at or above 100.

Temperatures will drop a bit Sunday into early next week, but there will be more moisture in the air.

We could see an isolated storm or two.