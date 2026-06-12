Dallas Weather: Hot and stormy World Cup weekend

The Brief Storms and high heat will impact North Texas this weekend, bringing a mix of scattered thunderstorms and triple-digit heat indexes. Sunday outdoor plans and World Cup watch parties face major disruptions from an approaching front. The roof at Dallas Stadium will almost definately be closed for Sunday's Netherlands vs. Japan match. A brief cooldown follows early next week, with rain chances tapering off by Monday night and temperatures dropping into the low-to-mid 80s.



Heat, humidity, and storms are in the forecast for North Texas this weekend. If you have any outdoor World Cup watch party plans, you’ll want to keep an eye on the radar.

Friday Forecast

Overnight storms in Oklahoma will continue southward, mainly impacting areas north of Interstate 20 on Friday.

Scattered storms could produce frequent lightning and strong downburst wind gusts.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Flash Flood Warning for Fannin County through noon.

Areas not affected by storms will be impacted by the heat and humidity. Highs will range from the upper 80s to the mid-90s, though heat index values could climb into the triple digits.

Weekend Forecast

North Texas will get a break from the rain on Saturday, which means the afternoon highs will top out in the mid to upper 90s with more triple-digit heat index values.

If you have outdoor plans, remember to drink plenty of water, wear light-colored, breathable clothing, and take frequent breaks in the shade.

By Sunday, the next cold front approaches from the north. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

These storms have the potential for heavy rain, damaging winds, frequent lightning, and localized flooding.

The roof over Dallas Stadium will almost definitely be closed for Sunday’s World Cup match between the Netherlands and Japan, and fans with outdoor plans should be prepared for disruptions.

7-Day Forecast

Even higher rain chances will be in place overnight into Monday, as the cold front moves through.

The region will slowly dry out Monday night into Tuesday. The heat briefly breaks, with highs in the low to mid-80s to start next week.