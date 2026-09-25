Dallas Weather: Heat continues for State Fair of Texas opening weekend

The Brief The State Fair of Texas kicks off with hot summer weather, featuring highs in the 90s and partly sunny skies. Rain chances remain low through Saturday, but a slight possibility of showers returns on Sunday. Cooler temperatures and widespread rain are likely by mid-week, fueled by remnant moisture from Hurricane Polo.



Happy opening day of the State Fair of Texas!

Weekend Forecast

Prepare for the heat this weekend, with highs climbing into the low-mid 90s on Friday and the mid-upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

The skies will remain partly sunny with winds light and out of the east/southeast.

By Sunday, low storm chances return.

7-Day Forecast

The forecast will remain stuck in summer until early next week.

That’s when big changes may take place with a slow-moving upper low and the remnant moisture from Hurricane Polo fueling showers and storms by mid-week.

Cooler air will likely follow this system as well.