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Dallas Weather: Heat continues for State Fair of Texas opening weekend

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FOX 4
Weather
Published September 25, 2026 6:51 AM CDT
Published September 25, 2026 6:51 AM CDT
Dallas Weather: Sept. 25 morning forecast
Dallas Weather: Sept. 25 morning forecast

Dallas Weather: Sept. 25 morning forecast

FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Kylie Capps talks about another hot weekend following by big changes next week.

The Brief

    • The State Fair of Texas kicks off with hot summer weather, featuring highs in the 90s and partly sunny skies.
    • Rain chances remain low through Saturday, but a slight possibility of showers returns on Sunday.
    • Cooler temperatures and widespread rain are likely by mid-week, fueled by remnant moisture from Hurricane Polo.

DALLAS - Happy opening day of the State Fair of Texas! 

Weekend Forecast

Prepare for the heat this weekend, with highs climbing into the low-mid 90s on Friday and the mid-upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

The skies will remain partly sunny with winds light and out of the east/southeast.

By Sunday, low storm chances return. 

7-Day Forecast

The forecast will remain stuck in summer until early next week. 

That’s when big changes may take place with a slow-moving upper low and the remnant moisture from Hurricane Polo fueling showers and storms by mid-week.

Cooler air will likely follow this system as well.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the FOX 4 Weather team and the National Weather Service.

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