Dallas Weather: Heat continues for State Fair of Texas opening weekend
DALLAS - Happy opening day of the State Fair of Texas!
Weekend Forecast
Prepare for the heat this weekend, with highs climbing into the low-mid 90s on Friday and the mid-upper 90s on Saturday and Sunday.
The skies will remain partly sunny with winds light and out of the east/southeast.
By Sunday, low storm chances return.
7-Day Forecast
The forecast will remain stuck in summer until early next week.
That’s when big changes may take place with a slow-moving upper low and the remnant moisture from Hurricane Polo fueling showers and storms by mid-week.
Cooler air will likely follow this system as well.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the FOX 4 Weather team and the National Weather Service.