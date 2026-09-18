Missouri woman facing federal charges for Karmelo Anthony trial threats

The Brief 34-year-old Sharifa Nicole Henderson of Kansas City is facing three federal charges for allegedly threatening the family of Austin Metcalf during the Karmelo Anthony murder trial. Henderson sent Metcalf's family threatening messages on Facebook during the trial where Anthony was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 35 years in prison. Austin Metcalf's father, Jeff, says his family has continued to receive threats since the end of the murder trial.



Federal prosecutors have charged a woman from Kansas City for making online threats during the Karmelo Anthony murder trial towards the victim's family.

Austin Metcalf family threats

Sharifa Nicole Henderson, 34 (Facebook)

What we know:

34-year-old Sharifa Nicole Henderson was federally indicted and charged with making interstate threatening communications.

Henderson, from Missouri, was arrested in Kansas City on September 11 and made an initial appearance in court in the Western District of Texas.

Prosecutors say Henderson threatened the family of Austin Metcalf at least three times in June 2026, during the murder trial for Karmelo Anthony, the teen convicted of killing Metcalf.

Court documents state Henderson messaged Metcalf's family on her Facebook page, saying she would "demolish" them and wanted to "strangle" a family member.

Further messages from Henderson state, "I will hunt you forever until I kill you… I will be there. You will always have to look over your [expletive] shoulder."

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

Dig deeper:

Henderson has a criminal history, including disorderly conduct, theft, trespassing, and resisting arrest.

She faces up to five years in prison for each charge if convicted.

What they're saying:

"There are just people out there that obviously, I don’t know, don’t have a soul, or can’t comprehend a father’s loss of a son who was murdered."

Jeff Metcalf tells FOX 4's David Sentendrey his family has received over 100 threats since the end of Karmelo Anthony's murder trial.

Jeff Metcalf

"People don't understand what my family goes through every single day," Metcalf said.

"It does wear on you mentally, physically and spiritually, but I know that God’s got me — so, they don’t really carry a lot of weight."

Jeff Metcalf started the Austin Metcalf Foundation, an organization that helps teens learn to control their emotions and resolve conflict peacefully. You can find their website here.

Frisco Track Meeting Stabbing

Anthony was convicted of murder for the April 2, 2025 stabbing death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf during a regional high school track meet at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco.

Investigators said Anthony, then a Centennial High School student, was sitting under the Memorial High School team tent when Metcalf, a Memorial student, told him to leave. Authorities said they found no evidence the two teens knew each other before the confrontation.

Stadium surveillance video released after the trial shows Metcalf and his friends walking toward the tent. Later footage shows Anthony running from the tent and out of the stadium after the stabbing.

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Witnesses identified Anthony to a school resource officer shortly afterward, according to his arrest report. Police body camera video shows Anthony telling an officer that Metcalf "put his hands on me" and that he had acted to protect himself.

In another recording, Anthony told an officer, "I did it," after police referred to him as the alleged suspect.

A 911 caller said a friend had been stabbed under the tent and asked for an ambulance. Images of the knife used in the stabbing and additional surveillance video were also released following the trial.

Anthony has maintained that he acted in self-defense.

Last month, a Collin County judge denied the now 19-year-old’s motion for a new trial.

Anthony was convicted and sentenced to 35 years in prison for murder.

His post-trial defense team argued that an off-the-record agreement between his original defense team and prosecutors impacted his ability to testify.

His attorney also claimed he was denied a fair trial because there was limited public access to the proceedings.

The judge heard new evidence about the countless threats that affected the trial and those involved with the case, as well as the racist and aggressive past of both teenagers that prompted the so-called "gentleman’s agreement," before making his decision.