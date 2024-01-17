After days below freezing, we will finally see temperatures above 32 degrees.

By noon today, temperatures are expected to climb to 35 degrees.

In the end, we will have a total of 89 straight hours below freezing.

That's a far cry from the record 295 straight hours of freezing temperatures in 1983.

With the warm-up, the remaining ice is expected to thaw, which means today will probably be the day many people will discover their pipes have burst.

READ MORE: Burst pipes, water main breaks keeping North Texas plumbers busy

Even though temperatures are climbing, things will be windy.

Winds are expected to reach about 30 miles per hour by tonight.

The winds will make it feel colder than it actually is.

Freezing Temperatures Return Friday

Don't get too comfortable with temperatures above freezing.

Another arctic front is headed our way.

The cold returns on Friday, so be ready to have your faucets dripping. Low temperatures are expected in the mid to low 20s.

READ MORE: These are the all-time coldest temperatures ever recorded in each US state

Low temperatures are expected to fall into the teens on Saturday, but highs should creep up above the freezing mark.

Rain Expected Next Week

We saw plenty of snow this week, but we will have regular old rain next week.

Sunday into Monday there is a 40 percent chance of rain. Those chances increase Monday into Tuesday.