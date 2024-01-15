Gallery: DFW snow photos and videos

article

The flurries and lake-effect snow have many of you grabbing your camera to document the weather across North Texas.

Thankfully, a lot of people are home for the MLK Day holiday and not on the roads heading to school or work.

MORE: Dallas-Fort Worth Weather Forecast

But first responders are hard at work, and some have shared videos of what’s been happening across North Texas.

Officers with the DeSoto Police Department danced as the flurries started to come down.

Storm chaser Chad Casey took a video of the lake-effect snow coming off Eagle Mountain Lake. He was near the Interstate 20 and Interstate 30 split just west of Fort Worth.

Coyotes along the highway in Grapevine (TxDOT)

And Texas Department of Transportation cameras caught a couple of coyotes out in the snow on the northwest corner of DFW Airport in Grapevine.

One of the employees monitoring those cameras said she actually saw a pack of six near Highway 360 and Highway 121 in the Glade Crossing area.

FOX 4 viewer Stacey shared a clip of the snow falling in the Lake Ray Roberts area in northern Denton County.

Viewer Janelle Berrios saw quite a bit of snow falling in Saginaw in northern Tarrant County. It was enough to cover her street and driveway.

Viewer Alberto Aguero says his pallet of glass bottled Mexican Cokes exploded while sitting in the back of his truck bed.

Here are other photos from around North Texas.

Image 1 of 15 ▼ Clara Livingston in Fort Worth

You can share photos and videos with FOX 4 by visiting the FOX 4 News page on Facebook or X.

You can also submit photos using the FOX 4 WAPP.