Gallery: DFW snow photos and videos

Winter Weather
FOX 4
DALLAS - The flurries and lake-effect snow have many of you grabbing your camera to document the weather across North Texas.

Thankfully, a lot of people are home for the MLK Day holiday and not on the roads heading to school or work.

DeSoto police have some fun in the North Texas snow

FOX 4's Shannon Murray shares a few snow videos from viewers, including officers with the DeSoto Police Department.

But first responders are hard at work, and some have shared videos of what’s been happening across North Texas.

Officers with the DeSoto Police Department danced as the flurries started to come down.

Storm chaser Chad Casey took a video of the lake-effect snow coming off Eagle Mountain Lake. He was near the Interstate 20 and Interstate 30 split just west of Fort Worth.

Coyotes along the highway in Grapevine (TxDOT)

And Texas Department of Transportation cameras caught a couple of coyotes out in the snow on the northwest corner of DFW Airport in Grapevine.

One of the employees monitoring those cameras said she actually saw a pack of six near Highway 360 and Highway 121 in the Glade Crossing area.

Viewers share Monday morning snow video

FOX 4 viewer Stacey shared a clip of the snow falling in the Lake Ray Roberts area in northern Denton County.

Viewer Janelle Berrios saw quite a bit of snow falling in Saginaw in northern Tarrant County. It was enough to cover her street and driveway.

Bottles of Mexican Coke explode in truck bed

FOX 4's Shannon Murray shares more of the viewer photos and video clips you've submitted, including one from Alberto Aguero. He said he left a pallet of Mexican Coke in his truck bed and the bottles exploded because of the freezing temperatures.

Viewer Alberto Aguero says his pallet of glass bottled Mexican Cokes exploded while sitting in the back of his truck bed.

Here are other photos from around North Texas.

Clara Livingston in Fort Worth

