Dallas weather: Flash flood warnings in effect for parts of North Texas

The Brief Flash flood warnings have been issued for parts of North Texas. Have a way to receive weather updates on Sunday.



Flash flood warning is in effect for parts of North Texas as much of the state deals with the devastation from heavy rains.

Flash Flood Warning

The flash flood warning is in effect for Bosque and Hamilton County until 3:30 p.m.

Flooding is expected in some areas.

From around noon to the evening, showers will expand away from the center, so more areas will see the rain.

Live Radar

Sunday Forecast

The rain comes from the same system that dumped rain onto Central Texas.

READ MORE: At least 59 dead in Kerr Co. flooding as rescue efforts continue

We could pick up a few inches of rain with some isolated higher totals up to a half foot, especially for areas south and west coverage though still only 30 to 40% and mainly for areas to the west and southwest of the immediate Metroplex.

As the afternoon wears on, additional showers are expected to develop once again.

7-Day Forecast

The rain chances will stick around through the early part of the week.

Because of the storms temperatures should stay in the low 90s.