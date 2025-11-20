Dallas weather: Flash Flood Warning in effect, high water threat

article

Grab that umbrella! A very stormy and wet start to the day will clear up Thursday afternoon, but don't put those raincoats away yet… The rain is expected to return this weekend.

Thursday's Forecast: Flash Flood Warning

Rain swept through the Metroplex early Thursday morning, but should clear up to give commuters a somewhat easier afternoon. Drivers should still be aware of puddling and high water in the roadways.

Several inches of rain have already fallen across Tarrant, Dallas, Collin, and Denton counties. This weather is not severe, so the threats for hail and tornadoes are very low. The greatest threat remains flooding.

A Flash Flood Warning was in effect early Thursday morning until 6:45 a.m.

Widespread rain will continue later Thursday and through the evening. Multiple rounds of heavy rainfall will result in an increasing threat for flash flooding across the watch area through Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the area will receive 1 to 2 inches, though isolated totals up to 4 inches will be possible.

Another batch of storms will move in early Friday morning as a cold front passes. While the temperatures won't drop significantly, skies should become clearer. Friday afternoon is expected to be nice after these storms move through.

Saturday is looking to be quiet before more rain is expected Sunday and Monday.

Thanksgiving travelers, be aware!

If you are traveling for Thanksgiving, be aware of a storm expected to arrive late this weekend and last into early next week, according to the NWS. There is the potential for heavy rain, but it is currently forecast to clear the area before Thanksgiving Day.