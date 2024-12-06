Dallas weather: North Texas sees first freeze of the season, rainy weekend ahead

North Texas experienced its first freeze of the season, with temperatures dipping into the 20s in parts of the metroplex.

DFW Airport officially hit 32 degrees at 5:15 a.m. Friday, the first time temperatures have dropped to freezing since February.

On average, the first freeze happens around Nov. 22, making this year’s freeze a couple of weeks late.

Some areas, such as Denton, saw temperatures fall into the upper 20s. By 6 a.m., DFW Airport dropped to 31 degrees.

Clouds will roll in later today, keeping high temperatures in the low 50s with a slight wind chill.

Rain chances increase tonight with a 20% chance of light showers, mostly in southern and southwestern parts of the metroplex.

Rain will intensify on Saturday, with a 70% chance of showers, especially in the afternoon. Patchy rain is possible in the DFW area during the morning, but most of the rainfall will arrive later in the day.

The rain is expected to clear out by midday Sunday.

Don’t forget your coat and umbrella - it’s shaping up to be a cold and wet weekend!